Hertfordshire bin collections disrupted by Unite pay strike
More than 70 refuse collection workers have walked out in a dispute over pay leaving parts of Hertfordshire with no service.
Strike action is affecting residents of Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council outsources collections to contractor Urbaser, which has offered employees an 8% pay rise above the minimum wage.
The council said other contractors would be brought in and black bins (non-recyclables) would be prioritised.
The union Unite rejected the pay offer and said its members had asked for 18%.
Unite regional officer Richard Gates said: "Strike action will inevitably cause extreme disruption throughout Welwyn, Hatfield and the surrounding areas but this dispute is directly a result of Urbaser's refusal to make our members an offer that meets their expectations.
"Welwyn Hatfield council can't simply sit on its hands - it has a moral duty to ensure that these workers receive fair pay."
Gary McKinnon, head of Urbaser's commercial department, said the strike was "disappointing".
He said the firm had made two offers to Unite, the latest being 8%, which he said was "immediately rejected".
He said last year workers had an increase of 8.7% which, together with this year's offer, would amount to 16.7%.
"We don't want to be in this position... but there are limited funds which we have to play with," he added
"I'm confident we'll come to an agreement - the sooner, the better - and we will work behind the scenes as much as we can to try and resolve this."
In a statement, the council said it want to "sincerely apologise for the disruption".
"Our utmost effort is focused on encouraging both parties involved to engage in discussions and find a resolution as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.
"Until we advise otherwise we ask all residents to dispose of all food waste in a sealed bag in their black bin or to compost it themselves if they are able to."