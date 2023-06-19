Lib Dems name MP candidate for Dorries' Mid Beds seat
- Published
The Liberal Democrats is the latest party to name a parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, should Nadine Dorries resign.
Emma Holland-Lindsay recently won a seat from the Conservatives on Central Bedfordshire Council.
Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC), has been named the Conservative parliamentary candidate.
Labour has named Alistair Strathern as its candidate if a by-election emerges.
Ms Dorries announced on 9 June that she would stand down as an MP with immediate effect, but has not yet done so.
If she does not formally quit by the middle of this week, a by-election could happen as late as September, with MPs due to go on summer recess after 21 July.
Ms Holland-Lindsay, who grew up in the county, represents Leighton Buzzard in the local authority.
She is head of public affairs for the National Federation of Women's Institutes and oversees the organisation's campaigning and influencing work. She has also previously worked for national disability charities.
Health service focus
The party said her by-election campaign would focus on local health services starved of government funding.
Ms Holland-Lindsay said: "I am determined to be a strong local champion for communities across Bedfordshire.
"Our local health services have been neglected and underfunded, leaving local people unable to see their GP or dentist.
"It is frankly scandalous what this government has done to our NHS in Bedfordshire."
Last week it was announced Mr Akinbusoye would be the Conservative's candidate. He became Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner in May 2021.
His campaign office said he was "excited about the upcoming election and believes he is the most suitable candidate".
"He has a strong connection to the constituency, having been a resident for nearly 15 years, and has demonstrated his dedication through his role as the elected police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire," a spokesman said.
"He cannot wait to get out campaigning to get his message across to everyone and wants to help deliver the five clear priorities Rishi Sunak and the government are focused on - halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting waiting lists and stopping the boats."
Labour also recently announced Mr Strathern as its candidate.
He grew up in Bedfordshire and is a former teacher who now works for the Bank of England, as well as being a cabinet member on Waltham Forest Council.
He said: "Bedfordshire's towns and villages are where I grew up, where I first found work, and where my parents and many of my friends have built their lives.
"People here have been completely overlooked by a Tory government too busy fighting amongst themselves to address the issues that really matter.
"The people of Mid Bedfordshire deserve better. They deserve a full-time, hard-working MP who puts their needs first."
Of the other parties, the Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Dave Holland will stand for Reform UK while Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor on Central Beds Council, has also been confirmed as standing.
