Bedfordshire Police officer stole from Luton supermarket, panel hears
- Published
A former police officer would have faced dismissal had she not resigned following a theft conviction, a misconduct panel heard.
PC Sarah Bell admitted three counts of theft from a Sainsbury's in Luton in March 2022, said Bedfordshire Police.
She resigned from the force before an "accelerated case hearing" found her guilty of gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said she breached standards for honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct.
The hearing was told former PC Bell was spotted "acting suspiciously" by an in-store detective.
She was confronted after leaving the store and was found to have scanned through shopping costing £41 - but had taken goods worth £222, the panel heard.
She was charged and admitted three counts of theft from a shop at St Albans Magistrates' Court on 14 April, Bedfordshire Police said.
The force added she was handed a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £150 compensation.
Mr Rodenhurst said: "This is a clear case of dishonesty on three separate occasions.
"The most important value I expect my officers to uphold is honesty and integrity. This officer's actions have fallen far below this standard."
Mr Rodenhurst, who chaired the hearing at Bedfordshire Police headquarters in Kempston, found her behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.