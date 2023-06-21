Mid Bedfordshire: Tory candidate Festus Akinbusoye says constituents want 'visible MP'
The Conservative parliamentary candidate for Nadine Dorries seat has said constituents want an MP who is who is "going to be visible".
Festus Akinbusoye was named as the prospective Tory candidate in Mid Bedfordshire last week.
Ms Dorries announced on 9 June that she would stand down with immediate effect, but has not yet formally done so.
Mr Akinbusoye said it was "quite clear" people "just want to have an MP who is going to focus on local priorities".
He was elected as Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) in May 2021 and told the BBC he was still "doing the day job and campaigning as well" because any by-election would be "really important".
"The reality is that people in Mid Bedfordshire just want to have a Member of Parliament who is going to be absolutely focused, who is going to be visible, who is going to listen to them [and] who is going to make their priorities his or her priorities," he said.
"I'm not taking anything for granted... people know what my track record is, what I've delivered here in Bedfordshire for them, for our young people, for our communities, and that's what I'll do again if I'm elected as an MP.
"I'm visible around here, I live locally, people know what I'm about and I think people will make their judgements come polling day."
The PCC's office said details of what would happen to Mr Akinbusoye's police role, should he be elected to Parliament were "being worked through".
By-election candidates
Other parties have also named candidates ahead of any by-election.
The Liberal Democrats have named local councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who recently won a seat from the Conservatives on Central Bedfordshire Council, as their candidate, while Labour has chosen Alistair Strathern, who grew up in Bedfordshire and is currently a cabinet member on Waltham Forest Council in east London.
Of the other parties, the Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Reform UK has selected Dave Holland, and Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor on Central Beds Council, has also been confirmed as standing.
If Ms Dorries does not formally quit this week, a by-election might not happen until September, because MPs are due to go on their summer recess after 21 July, which would affect the election process.
