Bedford: Man, 18, dies after 'playing in water' at Cardington Lock
- Published
An 18-year-old man who got into difficulty while "playing in water" at a canal lock has died.
Emergency services were called to Cardington Lock in Bedford on Friday at 16:30 BST, following reports of a man experiencing difficulties in the water.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the teenager was "playing with friends in the water during the hot weather".
He was taken to hospital but died later that day, it confirmed.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said members of the public called 999 when "when they realised he was in trouble".
He was "successfully revived but sadly he passed away in hospital later that day", she added.
The incident comes after two women, Sarah Waller, 56, and Laura Pottinger, 52, died after getting into difficulty near the Weir embankment in Kempston, Bedfordshire, on 16 April.
"We are appealing to the public to remember the importance of acting as quickly as possible when someone could be drowning," the fire service spokeswoman added.
"This means calling 999 immediately and asking for the fire service if in-land (coastguard for the coast)."
Robert Hulatt, fire service group commander, said: "If you see someone in trouble within the water do not attempt to get into the water to rescue them yourself, call 999... and then stay at the location and await our attendance."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830