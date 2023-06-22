Luton Town: Rebrand looks to capitalise on Hatters' success
- Published
Luton's promotion to the Premier League is an opportunity to tackle the town's "reputation issues" and maximise international exposure, a report said.
The borough council said it hoped a new branding campaign would focus on "civic pride and inward investment".
The council said negativity had been a barrier to attracting investors.
"Reputation issues have been holding us back with constant and unfair criticism of the town from both within and outside Luton," said the report.
A council report said that Step Forward Luton would seek to capitalise on the football club's success.
"The timing is critical with the national and international spotlight firmly on us," the report said.
"This was evident throughout the weekend of the Wembley final and the trophy parade in Luton town centre, which attracted more than 20,000 people and widespread media coverage.
"Luton is an excellent location for business and investment, and resident surveys reveal a large majority of the population are satisfied with the town as a place to live and work, and optimistic about its future."
The report to councillors acknowledged the town faced various challenges, but explained these are no different to others across the UK.
It said the objectives would be to raise the aspirations of Lutonians, to allow investors see that Luton is an attractive town in which businesses flourish, and to instil confidence about Luton's future.
Luton Borough Council said funding for the rebrand would come from external sources, and was due to be signed off by the council's executive committee later this month.