Luton non-league footballer who played after rape conviction jailed
- Published
A man who played and scored for a non-league football club the day after he was convicted of rape has been sentenced to five years in jail.
Barton Rovers forward Kieran Hamilton pleaded guilty to rape in March and previously admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child.
The 21-year-old, from Luton, also pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Judge Alan Blake said Hamilton had "displayed callous behaviour".
Bedfordshire Police said Hamilton, who was 17 at the time, added the victim, then aged 14, on Snapchat in December 2018 and convinced her to send him "explicit pictures".
"Hamilton then used these images as leverage over the victim and forced her to meet up with him twice in Luton in January and February," police said.
"On both meet-ups, Hamilton forced his victim to engage in sexual activity with him in public places, including raping her on one occasion.
"The victim told police that she felt she had to do what Hamilton wanted so he would not share the photos of her."
'Anxious all the time'
The force said the victim told her mother what had happened after the second meet-up in February 2019 and it was reported to police, who were "able to forensically link Hamilton to the attack".
He denied two counts of rape but was found guilty of one count on 31 March.
The day after, he scored for Southern League Division One Central Barton Rovers FC. The club said they were unaware of his conviction at the time and terminated his registration when they were informed.
In an impact statement, the victim said after the rape she "was scared of being alone" and "felt anxious all the time, nauseous and stopped eating, and started getting suicidal thoughts".
Hamilton was sentenced to serve five years in prison for rape.
He also received a six month sentence for engaging in sexual activity with a child and a one year sentence for causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, all of which will run concurrently.
He was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.
