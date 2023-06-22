Luton murder victim's family pay tribute to "a lovely person"
A man who died following a stabbing in Luton has been named as Dean Fountaine.
Police were called at about 22:00 BST on Monday June 19 to an attack in Ashton Road, where they found a man in his 30s injured.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.
Mr Fountain, 37, previously from Leighton Buzzard, was described by his family as a "lovely person" who will be "missed by his brothers and forever loved by his parents".
In a statement released by Bedfordshire Police, the family said: "We are devastated by his tragic death and if anyone has information, we ask they contact police to help catch those responsible."
A man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident has been released on bail.
Det Insp Colin Nelson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are deeply saddened a family has lost a loved one to senseless violence.
"I thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and the local community for their tremendous support."
Inquiries were ongoing, he added.