Hertfordshire bin collections restart after strike ends
- Published
A strike by more than 70 refuse collection workers has come to an end after a pay dispute was resolved.
Strike action affected residents of Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield from Monday.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council outsources collections to contractor Urbaser, which offered employees a 13.5% pay rise above the minimum wage.
The union Unite asked for 18%, but said it was "happy with the deal" and said staff would be working again on Friday.
Unite regional officer Richard Gates said: "We were offered a 13.5% increase in pay and Urbaser will also meet with us to start addressing sick pay and also a premium for doing overtime.
"We're very happy with the deal."
Gary McKinnon, head of Urbaser's commercial department, said the strike had been "disappointing".
He said the firm had increased its offer from 8% to 12% to 13.5%, and accepted the terms the union had asked for.
"We've been listening to what they've been asking for all week and feel we've delivered on everything they've been asking for," he said.
In a statement, the council said it was pleased the matter had been resolved.
"Crews will be resuming with bin collections from Friday, 23 June.
"We understand the significant disruption that the industrial action has caused to our residents and we sincerely apologise to anyone affected by this strike."