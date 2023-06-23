Sharnbrook: Man accused of explosion in house appears in dock
A man accused of causing an explosion in a Bedfordshire village has appeared at the Old Bailey.
Matthew Haydon, 47, was charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property in Loring Road, Sharnbrook, on 10 April.
Appearing by video link on Friday, Mr Haydon was remanded in custody until a plea hearing in October.
Mr Haydon, of Loring Road in Sharnbrook, is expected to go on trial on 9 April 2014 at the Old Bailey.
