Appeal as Hertfordshire hotel has sculptures stolen
- Published
Four bronze sculptures have been stolen from a five-star hotel, prompting a police appeal.
The pillars were taken from The Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, Hertfordshire, between 1 and 8 June in the early hours of the morning.
The county's police force has identified three white men dressed in black as suspects, with one using an electric scooter.
Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch.
PC Casey Bradding, who is investigating, said: "If you took these sculptures, please contact me so they can be returned to the rightful owner.
"I am also appealing for dog walkers to remain vigilant and keep an eye out, in case you pass these sculptures discarded in any undergrowth."
