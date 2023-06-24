Mid-Bedfordshire Tory MP candidate asked to stand down as PCC
- Published
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) chosen as a Conservative parliamentary candidate has been asked to stand down by his local crime panel.
Festus Akinbusoye has been selected as the candidate for Mid Bedfordshire should MP Nadine Dorries resign.
Ms Dorries announced on 9 June that she would stand down but has yet to do so.
The panel was "concerned" canvassing would impact on his PCC work. Mr Akinbusoye said he was "acutely aware" of the need for clear separation.
The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel's role is to challenge, scrutinise and support the police and crime commissioner, who was elected in May 2021.
In an open letter to Mr Akinbusoye it said it was acting as "a critical friend" and was concerned" that time spent canvassing would impact on his PCC work.
It suggested his work could be carried out by his deputy - or a "formal decision" could be logged delegating specified elements of his workload to his deputy.
The panel warned him against using any social media account identifying him as PCC for any election comments.
Mr Akinbusoye responded with his own open letter, saying: "The panel will be aware of many candidates who campaign for various political roles and are not asked to step away from their day jobs and I am no different."
For example, he said Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor who chairs Central Beds Council, has not stepped down despite confirming he will also stand.
Mr Akinbusoye said he would not submit any expenses during this time, after the panel warned him PCC resources, including offices, mileage and meals, can only be used for his elected post.
He added the chief executive of the office of the PCC had also warned him against anything connected with his role as PCC, including his official social media accounts, for his campaign.
But as his personal social media accounts are run and managed by me", he could use them for "any lawful purpose... including political campaigning".
The Liberal Democrats have named local councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who recently won a seat from the Conservatives on Central Bedfordshire Council, as their candidate, while Labour has chosen Alistair Strathern, who grew up in Bedfordshire and is currently a cabinet member on Waltham Forest Council in east London.
Of the other parties, the Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Reform UK has selected Dave Holland, and Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830