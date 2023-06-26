Muse: Milton Keynes National Bowl hosts first gig in seven years
A music venue described as a "cultural icon" has held its first concert in seven years despite parking issues.
British rock band Muse played at the 65,000-capacity National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday.
The venue has previously hosted the like of Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen and Foo Fighters.
However, concertgoers criticised traffic arrangements at Sunday's show, with some saying pre-paid parking was oversubscribed.
Ticketholder Steve Screech told BBC Three Counties Radio that he missed the start of the show, including support act Royal Blood.
He said: "About 16:00 BST, only about three miles (5km) from the venue, we hit some traffic and thought 'fair enough'. But three hours later we'd only moved half a mile (800 metres)."
Mr Screech said he eventually decided to park in a residential area before "legging it" to the venue.
MK Dons chairman Mr Winkelman, who is director of a consortium developing the bowl, said there was "learning" to be had from the show.
He said: "I'm hugely embarrassed by it [the parking issues]. There are various reasons. I apologise, but I don't want to take anything away from what was an amazing thing.
"The bowl is important in Milton Keynes, it's one of our cultural icons, and you can see from last night why it's that."
The open-air amphitheatre was built in 1973 and held its last concert in 2016.
League Two side MK Dons plan to develop two full-sized football pitches at the venue later this year.
