Festus Akinbusoye: MP candidate to continue police role while canvassing
Reassurances have been given by a police and crime commissioner (PCC) that he can continue to do his job, despite being chosen as a Conservative parliamentary candidate.
Festus Akinbusoye has been selected as the candidate for Mid Bedfordshire should MP Nadine Dorries resign.
Bedfordshire's police and crime panel had been concerned canvassing would affect his PCC work.
It said both parties had since reached a position they were comfortable with.
Ms Dorries announced on 9 June that she would stand down but has yet to do so.
The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel challenges, scrutinises and supports the police and crime commissioner, who was elected in May 2021.
In an open letter to Mr Akinbusoye, it had said it was "concerned" canvassing would impact on his PCC work.
Neither party has given details of the reassurances given. However, a police and crime panel spokesman told the BBC it had been worried about what people would think of someone who had been elected for the whole county canvassing in one area and the risks of not being able to concentrate on crime matters.
He said: "Both parties have a position we are comfortable with and it would be at panel meetings in the future that we would hold him to account on the use of his time."
Mr Akinbusoye told the BBC he could do both roles "without question".
"Just this morning I have had my weekly catch-up with the chief constable, holding him to account for the performance of the police force," he said, "[and] I was meeting with response sergeants this afternoon.
"I am the police and crime commissioner and my job is being done.
"I have never come across a situation where an elected official has been asked to step down from an elected office while campaigning for [another] elected office."
The Liberal Democrats have named local councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who recently won a seat from the Conservatives on Central Bedfordshire Council, as their candidate, while Labour has chosen Alistair Strathern, who is currently a cabinet member on Waltham Forest Council.
The Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Reform UK has selected Dave Holland and Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council, will also stand.
