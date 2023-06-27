Milton Keynes hospital allows first dog into labour ward
A trained assistance dog has become what is believed to be the first to be allowed into a hospital's labour ward.
A Staffordshire bull terrier helped her owner, Amee Tompkins, during her labour at Milton Keynes University Hospital.
Ms Tompkins, who has autism and a long history of anxiety, said: "I wouldn't leave the house for months, even to go to the shops or doctors."
Two-year-old Belle was with Ms Tompkins in the ambulance, intensive care and in the labour ward after her Caesarean.
A midwife suggested Belle should be allowed onto the ward after seeing how beneficial the dog was for her owner during her pregnancy.
Ms Tompkins told BBC Three Counties Radio that Belle had to pass a risk assessment before being granted access to the labour ward.
The assessment checked Belle could cope with the busy ward and how she reacted to her owner being in pain.
"She just passed it all, they were amazed by her," she said.
The hospital's infection control team put extra cleaning measures in place and precautions were taken to maintain the safety of everyone on the ward and in the hospital.
When Belle detects her owner is stressed or in pain she lays beside her to give the support needed.
"She gave me something else to focus on when everything else was happening around me."
Ms Tompkins is proud of Belle who has won a national award for her work, hopefully changing negative perceptions of her breed.
"She's such a calm lovely dog and she deserves all the recognition."
Melissa Davis, divisional chief midwife at Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: "It was clear the importance of enabling Belle to be with Ms Tomkins during her time in the maternity unit to provide comfort and support which we facilitated with a full risk assessment.
"It is a privilege to be able to provide truly individualised care and we recognise how important this was for Ms Tomkins - we wish her and her family all the best for the future."
