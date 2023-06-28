Hertfordshire school with only 21 pupils facing closure

The school had been given time to increase its number of pupils, but they have continued to fall
By Deborah Price
Local Democracy Reporting Service

Education officials have drawn-up plans to consult on the closure of the smallest school in a county for the second time in three years.

Hertfordshire County Council agreed not to close Hexton JMI School in 2021 - when it had 31 pupils - to allow governors to increase pupil numbers.

However the number of pupils at the school has dropped to 21.

At a meeting last week, the council revealed proposals which would see the primary school would close next year.

Councillors at the Conservative-controlled authority were told that the school now has so few pupils that they have to be taught in just two mixed-age classes.

Conservative councillor David Barnard - a former governor at the school who had asked for a "stay of execution" in 2021 - told the meeting the school was no longer viable.

"I suspect that there is little more than can be done," said Cllr Barnard. "And it is with a very heavy heart that I think that it is going to happen and the school is not viable anymore."

According to a report presented to the council, just six of the school's 21 pupils actually live in the village of Hexton, near Barton-le-Clay.

A final decision on whether to consult - or not - on proposals to close the school will be taken by a meeting of the council's cabinet.

