Hertfordshire school with only 21 pupils facing closure
- Published
Education officials have drawn-up plans to consult on the closure of the smallest school in a county for the second time in three years.
Hertfordshire County Council agreed not to close Hexton JMI School in 2021 - when it had 31 pupils - to allow governors to increase pupil numbers.
However the number of pupils at the school has dropped to 21.
At a meeting last week, the council revealed proposals which would see the primary school would close next year.
Councillors at the Conservative-controlled authority were told that the school now has so few pupils that they have to be taught in just two mixed-age classes.
Conservative councillor David Barnard - a former governor at the school who had asked for a "stay of execution" in 2021 - told the meeting the school was no longer viable.
"I suspect that there is little more than can be done," said Cllr Barnard. "And it is with a very heavy heart that I think that it is going to happen and the school is not viable anymore."
According to a report presented to the council, just six of the school's 21 pupils actually live in the village of Hexton, near Barton-le-Clay.
A final decision on whether to consult - or not - on proposals to close the school will be taken by a meeting of the council's cabinet.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830