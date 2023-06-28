Milton Keynes: Extra police powers in place after 'violent incident'
- Published
Extra stop and search powers have been given to officers in Milton Keynes following what police have called a "violent incident".
Thames Valley Police said it had responded to a report of a man carrying an offensive weapon in Thompson Street, New Bradwell, on Tuesday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
A Section 60 order was put in place on Tuesday evening for a period of 24 hours.
The area covered is bordered by Railway Walk, the V7, the V6 and Newport Road.
The order temporarily enhances police powers, meaning officers can search anyone in an area, randomly, and without reasonable grounds.
It came on the day a knife-crime conference took place in the city, and is the fourth such order this month.
Insp Darren Deane said: "We've put this order in place to give us extra stop and search powers while we investigate exactly what has happened, as well as to protect the public and to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.
"I would also like to point out that we do not believe this incident was related to other instances of violence which have taken place recently in Milton Keynes."
