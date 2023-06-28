Luton Hoo's Ryder Cup bid golf course approved
- Published
A luxury hotel's hopes of hosting the Ryder Cup have moved a step closer after its proposal to build a "championship-level golf course" was approved.
Luton Hoo, in Bedfordshire, would like to host the international golf tournament in either 2031 or 2035.
Hotel owners Arora Group said the prospect was a "realistic ambition".
The plans include remodelling and extending the existing golf course, and building a new clubhouse and office.
Councillors from Central Bedfordshire Council said the potential benefits to the area outweighed any potential harm to the green belt.
Chairman Surinder Arora said hosting the Ryder Cup would bring "hundreds of millions" to the local economy.
The Ryder Cup, a biennial golf competition between Europe and the United States, with the continents taking it in turns to host.
In September, it will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.
Luton Hoo currently has an 18-hole golf course but wants to replace it with "a new championship-level course worthy of hosting the Ryder Cup".
The competition was last held in England in 2002, at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield.
Councillors said even if Luton Hoo was unsuccessful in its host bid, the proposed improvements would still "attract significant competitions" and make the hotel a "very attractive venue".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk