Justin Rose and Gary Player to help proposed Ryder Cup course
- Published
Golfing greats Justin Rose and Gary Player are set to help create a golf course fit to stage the Ryder Cup, according to the owners of Luton Hoo.
The luxury Bedfordshire hotel would like to host the international golf tournament in either 2031 or 2035.
On Wednesday, its proposal to build a championship-level course was approved by local councillors.
Their decision is subject to ministerial agreement as the site is in the greenbelt.
Surinder Arora, who chairs applicant Arora Group, said: "Talking about a legacy, I've managed to persuade the grandfather of golf Gary Player and Justin Rose to be involved."
He told the Central Bedfordshire planning meeting: "It's amazing to have them. They've agreed to work together to create something really special for us."
Player, the 87-year-old South African, is a nine-time major winner, while 42-year-old Rose has won the US Open and Olympic gold in 2016.
The Ryder Cup is a biennial golf competition between Europe and the United States, with the continents taking it in turns to host.
In September, it will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.
Luton Hoo currently has an 18-hole golf course but wants to replace it with a new championship-level course worthy of hosting the tournament.
Samuel Ryder, of nearby St Albans, founded the competition in 1927.
Annie Brewster, a former mayor of St Albans and a councillor for Harpenden rural, which borders Luton Hoo, said: "To effectively 'bring the Ryder Cup home' near its centenary will hugely increase Luton Hoo's very competitive chance of being successful in its bid. With its current course it has absolutely no chance."
Councillors said even if Luton Hoo was unsuccessful in its host bid, the proposed improvements would still "attract significant competitions" and make the hotel a "very attractive venue".
Plans include remodelling and extending the existing golf course and building a new clubhouse and office.
However, objections were raised by Historic England, Bedfordshire Gardens Trust and the Garden Trust.
