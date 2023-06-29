M1 motorway crash between Flitwick and Milton Keynes causing delays
A crash involving several vehicles, including a lorry which left the road, is causing long delays on the M1.
The lorry went off the northbound carriageway between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 for Milton Keynes and Bedford.
A lane has been closed and National Highways has warned drivers of delays, currently standing at 60 minutes.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) who attended the scene said no one required medical help.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Bedfordshire Police were also called out.
