M1 motorway crash between Flitwick and Milton Keynes causing delays

Lorry breaks hard shoulder barrier on M1National Highways
The crash on the M1 led to a lorry breaking through the hard shoulder barrier
By Mariam Issimdar
BBC News, Bedfordshire

A crash involving several vehicles, including a lorry which left the road, is causing long delays on the M1.

The lorry went off the northbound carriageway between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 for Milton Keynes and Bedford.

A lane has been closed and National Highways has warned drivers of delays, currently standing at 60 minutes.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) who attended the scene said no one required medical help.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Bedfordshire Police were also called out.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by National Highways: East

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Highways England
The crash on the northbound section of the M1 involved several vehicles

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.