St Albans: Arrest after allotment sheds burned down
A man has been arrested following two fires at a community allotments.
At least five sheds were found destroyed on Wednesday morning at the Hixberry Lane allotments near Highfield Park, St Albans, two days after a blaze destroyed three sheds and a polytunnel.
An 18-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of arson and other offences.
Hertfordshire Police said thousands of pounds worth of damage had been caused to crops and equipment.
The fire service said crews were called to the allotments at 07:45 BST on Wednesday.
The flames were largely out but still smouldering, so firefighters damped the area down and stayed until it was safe.
It followed crews attending the same site on Monday morning, when the overnight blaze was largely out on their arrival.
"Deliberately starting fires puts people's lives at risk and diverts the fire and rescue services away from other emergencies," a fire service statement said.
The teenager has also been detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon - a zombie blade - and possession of cannabis.
