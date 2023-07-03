Hertford NatWest to be stripped following upcoming closure
A Grade II-listed building housing a NatWest branch will "no longer be used as a bank" after it closes this summer.
The bank in Fore Street, Hertford, is set to shut on 15 August.
East Herts Council said the "removal of banking-related fittings" was "required" to make sure the building was ready for another occupier.
It would also allow "renewed appreciation of the original appearance" of the historic building, it said.
NatWest said it had been making "tough choices" about its branches as fewer people were banking in-person, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The firm said only four personal banking customers used the branch on a regular basis in 2021, with a further 117 business customers during the same period.
An East Herts Council planning notice said the building, which according to its Historic England listing dates to the late-19th Century, could be stripped of its fixings, fittings and outdoor cash point.
"The distinctive style and prominent location of the building contributes positively to the street scene and the surrounding conservation area," the plans said.
"The removal of the ATM, associated signage and internal items would remove a number of overtly modern features from the building, allowing a renewed appreciation of the original appearance.
"This building will no longer be used as a bank and the removal of the banking-related fittings is required to ensure the building is ready for reoccupation by an alternate occupier."
The ATM and nightsafe areas would be filled in to "match the existing finish" and the council's planning team must approve the details of new stone before work begins.
NatWest's leaflet on the closure notes the number of counter transactions for personal customers fell by 61% in Hertford between January 2019 and January 2022."We completely understand that online banking isn't right for everyone," the leaflet said.
"We promise that you'll still be able to talk to one of our team either on the phone, by video or in one of our other branches."
