Milton Keynes: Baton of Hope relay to aims inspire 'open conversations'
- Published
A city is set to host the latest stop of a baton relay hoping to enable "open conversations about mental health".
The Baton of Hope relay began a 12-city route on 25 June and ends at 10 Downing Street on 6 July.
It will tour Milton Keynes from 08:30 BST on Tuesday, starting at Campbell Park and finishing at about 17:30.
Nick Wilson, from Towcester, Northamptonshire, who is among those who will carry the baton, said "greater support" was needed to reduce suicides.
Mr Wilson, a disabled British Army veteran and mental health campaigner, will deliver the baton to Red Bull Racing's headquarters.
He said: "It [experiencing suicidal thoughts] is an incredibly confusing, sorry and lonely place to be."
Statistics reveal, external suicide is the leading cause of death for people under 35 in the UK.
Tuesday's events, organised by Milton Keynes Council, will see the baton pass through locations including Furzton Lake and Stadium MK before finishing at the city's Peace Pagoda.
Councillor Jane Carr, said: "We want to share the message that nobody should be afraid to talk about how they feel.
"This event is about breaking down barriers and having open conversations about mental health."
A Baton of Hope representative said it was "designed to be the biggest suicide awareness and prevention initiative the UK has ever seen".
They said it was about "opening up necessary conversations and prompting appropriate actions".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830