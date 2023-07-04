Bedford fatal stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with Jubilee Park murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of man who died after being stabbed in a park.
Ashish Sachdev Nahar, 25, died in hospital after being stabbed in Jubilee Park, Bedford at about 20:45 BST on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Nahar, from Kempston, died from a single stab wound to the heart.
The 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Luton.
Mr Nahar's mother, Anita Nahar, paid tribute to him in a statement issued on behalf of the family: "Sadly my eldest son was taken from his loving family and friends at the tender age of 25.
"Ashish was a cheerful, joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him. He always had a smile and never held a grudge. To those who met him he left a happy memory."
Mrs Naha also spoke out about knife crime, calling it "sick" and saying it "needs to stop".
"More action needs to be taken against those carrying weapons and more support for the victim's family," she said.
A man in his 20s who was arrested on Friday was later released with no further action, Bedfordshire Police said.
A 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed.
Calling for further witnesses, Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias said: "I would urge anyone who might be able to assist the investigation to come forward to help us bring those responsible to justice."
