EasyJet flight attendant, 73, issue 'be brave' career advice
- Published
One of the UK's oldest flight attendants said people should not be afraid of making "brave" career changes later in life.
Pam Clark, 73, based at Luton Airport, joined the EasyJet cabin crew 20 years ago, believing her age meant she "had something really valuable to offer".
Also known as Nana Pam, Ms Clark is a recruitment ambassador for over-45s.
"I'm meeting more and more colleagues like me who have made a brave career change later in life," she said.
The former hairdresser said her advice to anyone considering a similar move was: "Don't be afraid."
Ms Clark said her favourite part of the job has been meeting passengers from all over the world.
EasyJet said it has appointed her as recruitment ambassador for over-45s as she has "exceptional customer service and people skills".
Last year the airline launched a diversity campaign which saw a 10% increase in applications for cabin crew roles from people in that age category.
Cabin crew on commercial flights by UK airlines must be at least 18 years old and pass a medical examination every five years but there is no upper age limit.
EasyJet's group people director Jane Storm said: "We're incredibly proud to have Pam on our team and she is a testament to our warm and welcoming cabin crew.
"We would encourage people of all ages who share our passion to come on board."
