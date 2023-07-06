Luton firm's appeal dismissed after offices turned into flats
The owner of an office block converted into substandard flats has had its application dismissed by the Court of Appeal.
Devonhurst Investment Ltd converted former Luton offices Shire House into 109 residential flats in 2019.
Last year, the development was deemed "substandard", making its use as accommodation unauthorised.
The firm appealed, saying the council had made a mistake, but the appeal was dismissed on 27 June.
Three two-storey structures built on the land did not have planning permission, according to a planning enforcement notice issued by the council.
The notice says these buildings had "inadequate access to natural light, ventilation, and poor outlook available" to residents.
The occupants of the flats, formally known as Chubb House, were mostly placed by London Local Authorities and are largely vulnerable people.
The council is working with the local authorities who made these placements to secure alternative accommodation.
Councillor Javed Hussain, portfolio holder responsible for planning at Luton Council, said he was "really pleased" the Court of Appeal upheld the decision to issue the enforcement notice.
He said: "We hope this demonstrates how seriously we take breaches of planning law and that we will do all we can to protect the welfare and safety of residents."
The owner has appealed against the content of the notice to the planning inspectorate. This appeal was on hold pending the court's decision but will now be timetabled to take place.
