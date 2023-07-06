Bedford river becomes muse for vibrant art project
- Published
A group of artists has been commissioned to create a series of works inspired by a town's river.
The Bedford River Project, which will run until summer 2024, will celebrate the River Great Ouse through artwork, exhibitions and poetry.
Six artists have already been signed up, with the focus on "creativity, diversity, and conservation".
Poet and creative director, Anthea Davis-Barclay, said: "We believe art can unify different cultures."
The Bedford River Project has secured Arts Council funding and is supported by a series of school and community-based workshops, she said.
The commissioned artists so far are Bedford-based visual artists Anita Powell, Antaya Lendore and Anne-Marie Abbate, musician Leon Barclay, Somerset-based illustrator Lydia Mary and London-based photographer Paul-Michael Berwise Ebanks.
Their work will also form part of an event an exhibition at the 2024 Bedford River Festival.
"The river fascinates me, and it led me to produce this project," Ms Davis-Barclay said.
"We believe art can unify different cultures and the diversity of influences in this project strengthens the quality of our work.
"I see it as a privilege for our predominantly black British team to be 'seen' leading the way in discussions about conservation and environmental responsibility."
She said outdoor and creative wellbeing brought social benefits and helped bring together the town's intergenerational cultural groups.
She added: "This project is different and demonstrates to people of all backgrounds and communities that the natural heritage is the responsibility and heritage of us all."
A podcast will accompany the project and will include interviews with local people, with themes "interwoven with specifically commissioned spoken word and music."