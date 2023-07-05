Arlesey residents evacuated after car "pushed into house"
- Published
Four people have been arrested after collision led to a parked car being shunted into a house.
Police said a car hit several parked vehicles in Arlesey in Bedfordshire shortly after 01:30 BST.
Emergency services were called to the High Street.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance said three people were taken to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage - two with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Nobody in the house was injured, but a small number of residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution while it was made safe, police said.
Diversions were put in place via Station Road.
