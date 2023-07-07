Yarl’s Wood unrest due to 'frustration' at length of detention
- Published
An increase in violence at an immigration removal centre has been blamed on men's "frustration" at the length of detention.
An independent report said that "lack of progress with cases" at Yarl's Wood in Bedfordshire had caused "unrest."
In April, 13 men broke out following a "disturbance."
Its Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) annual report also found the centre "generally managed challenging situations well".
Yarl's Wood, in Milton Ernest, is a centre where people with disputed immigration status can be detained without a defined time limit.
Assaults on staff
In 2022, the centre switched to housing men only.
The report said this was another reason for "an increase in violent incidents", both between residents and assaults on staff.
IMB Yarl's Wood Chair, Paul Harris, said: "For the most part these incidents have been dealt with fairly and humanely."
The centre was also praised for "high quality" healthcare provision.
However, the IMB raised concerns that "vulnerable" people were still being detained, and called for the length of stay to be reduced "by improving processes related to asylum status and/or removal".
Yarl's Wood is run for Home Office by Serco, which has no say over the length of detention or the progress of cases.
Michael Guy, Serco Director at Yarl's Wood IRC, said 2022 was "another challenging year" with a "significant change" in the population.
He added: "I am pleased that the Independent Monitoring Board recognises that the team has done a great job adapting to these changes and that Yarl's Wood is a safe environment for those detained, where people are treated fairly and humanely.
"At the same time, we know that we have more to do to meet the challenges that we face."
The BBC has contacted the Home Office for comment.
