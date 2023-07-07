High Wycombe murder probe: Boy, 17, charged after stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a town centre.
Cameron Bailey, also 17, was pronounced dead on Easton Street in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 7 May.
The other youth, who cannot be named because of his age, is also been charged with wounding with intent, conspiracy to rob, robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
He is due in court later.
Three men have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Bailey's murder.
Scott Cordice, 29, and Aaron Pattinson, 32, both of Station Close, High Wycombe, and Philip Solomon, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Reading Crown Court in May.
A fourth man, Marlon Cato, 49, of Station Close, High Wycombe, appeared at the same court, charged with assisting an offender.
All were remanded in custody.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination gave the preliminary cause of death as a stab wound to the back.
Mr Bailey was from Sussex, the force confirmed.
A provisional trial date has been set for 23 October.