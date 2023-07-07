Kellie Sutton: New inquest finds abuse victim unlawfully killed
The family of a woman who took her own life after domestic abuse said they had "fought for many years" for an inquest to rule she was unlawfully killed.
Kellie Sutton, 30, was found unconscious at the home she shared with partner Steven Gane in Welwyn Garden City on 23 August 2017.
A previous inquest at Hertfordshire Coroner's Court concluded she died by suicide, but this now been overturned.
Ms Sutton's family said the conclusion was "ground-breaking".
It is believed to be the first time an inquest has returned a conclusion of unlawful killing after a woman has taken her own life following domestic abuse.
In March 2018, Gane was jailed for four years and three months for controlling and coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
The new inquest was held in Hatfield, run by the Cambridgeshire Coroner's Office.
The inquest jury also concluded failures by Hertfordshire Police may have contributed to the mum-of-three's death, as first reported by Channel 4 News.
Officers visited Ms Sutton's home on 9 July 2017, when neighbours heard banging and shouting, but officers had not considered the possibility of coercive control.
The jury found that had further investigation or action been taken by police, it may have prevented the death.
'Unspeakable loss'
His abuse included smashing her head against a table, the previous inquest heard.
Ms Sutton sent a text to Gane shortly before he found her dead saying: "Hope you feel bad, for this is your fault, you told me to do everyone a favour, so that's what I shall do.
"Hope your life's better without me."
In a statement, Ms Sutton's mother Pamela Taylor said her daughter was "a much loved mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend".
"It is an unspeakable loss and something I will never get over," she said.
She said the family had "fought now for many years for this inquest and for this unlawful killing conclusion".
She added that she hoped the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) would consider fresh charges against Gane.
Det Ch Sup Amanda Bell said Hertfordshire Police "accept the findings of the jury".
She said the force had "made huge progress to better understand the complexities of coercive behaviour, which includes improved officer training and more robust reporting systems".
She added that Ms Sutton's family had "supported our work and ambition to improve the way we investigate these types of often hidden crimes".
The CPS has been contacted for comment.
Links to sources of help and information about domestic abuse is available via the BBC Action Line page.