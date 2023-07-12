Luton Town: Why Premier League promotion is 'huge' for the Hatters
- Published
Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League is a major boost for the town's economy, an MP said.
The promotion is expected to be worth about £250m to the club - at a time when the Hatters have plans to move to build a new stadium.
The club hopes to move from its home at Kenilworth Road to Power Court by 2026.
Labour Luton North MP Sarah Owen said: "Promotion is hugely important, not just for the football club but for our economy as a whole."
The shadow minister for local government and faith said the Hatters' rise through the leagues to the top tier of football could help attract investment.
"It is fantastic that we are going to see that regeneration and development of our town," she said.
"It will also mean more people will come to Luton and see exactly what we are about - our beautiful diversity and our culture thriving."
Luton councillor and mayor Yaqub Hanif said the town needed to improve its infrastructure.
He said it was important "so when the fans from around the UK and all over Europe fly in, they will be greeted by world-class facilities".
Linsey Sweet, general manager of airport rail link the DART - run by airport firm Luton Rising - said the promotion would give a big boost to the Luton economy.
"We can attract the investment through the promotion in the first year and whether it lasts one year or forever, once the investment has been attracted and people can see the benefits of Luton - its connectivity, its surroundings, its people - that lasts much longer," she said.
"It only works if Luton works together and that's what is really important - the airport operator working with the train operator and supported by the council."
BBC Politics East is available on BBC iPlayer.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830