Luton van overloaded with carpet rolls stopped by police
A van spotted with several rolls of carpet sticking dangerously out of the front passenger window and the rear doors has been pulled over by police.
The driver was stopped in Ashcroft Road, Luton, on Saturday afternoon.
Police said: "As the driver pulled to the nearside, he collided with a wing mirror of a parked vehicle (point proven in relation to the danger)."
He was reported, as this was "not one to be swept under the carpet", they said.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the owner of the car with the damaged wing mirror was located and both drivers exchanged details.
After police posted a photograph on Twitter showing four rolls of carpet tied to the rear door with rope, dozens of people commented.
"Great stop before he caused a pile up," one quipped, while another added: "Seriously, who loads up and thinks, yeah, that will do?"