Timothy Spall honoured to play murdered Maids Moreton author
- Published
A new BBC drama will tell the story of an author murdered by a churchwarden.
Timothy Spall will play Peter Farquhar who was manipulated and killed in Maids Moreton by 28-year-old Benjamin Field.
Spall said he was honoured to be playing "the remarkable Peter Farquhar," who he describes as a "wonderfully interesting, vibrant and intellectually brilliant man."
The Sixth Commandment also stars Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin, who Field also duped into a fake relationship.
She said there was a "tremendous responsibility" playing Miss Moore-Martin, who died of natural causes in 2017, as she was a real person with still living relatives.
Mr Farquhar first met Field when he was one of his students at the University of Buckingham. Field faked a relationship with the 69-year-old lecturer to get him to change his will.
He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2019.
Field was also accused of plotting to kill his then 83-year-old neighbour Ms Moore-Martin but was found not guilty.
Although the drama, made with the blessing of both families, is set in the Buckinghamshire village, it has been filmed around Bristol and Bath.
Executive producer and writer Sarah Phelps has said the setting had a "fairy tale quality" to it.
"It's about an English village into which walks somebody who is entirely predatory but who quickly becomes absorbed into the life of the village - he was so good at camouflage that nobody saw the wolf's clothing," she said.
Mr Spall, who was the first choice to play Mr Farquhar, said what he liked about the scripts was how it payed tribute to the victims.
The star said: "The Sixth Commandment shows how brilliant and vivacious these older people were."
"I hope I do him justice, which is the very least he deserves."
The four-part drama starts on BBC One on Monday, 17 July.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830