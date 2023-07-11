Baldock industrial estate fire leads to road closures
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in an historic market town.
Crews were sent to Baldock Industrial Estate in London Road, Hertfordshire Police said.
Road closures remain in place and the force asked members of the public to avoid the area and to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.
The fire service said it was close to the town's Tesco supermarket and it had "multiple resources in attendance".
Claire Walton, who lives about a quarter of a mile (0.4km) from the industrial estate, said she and her family first saw posts about the fire on a Facebook group.
"We rushed upstairs and thought we might see a bit of smoke, but there were flames everywhere and black smoke was billowing into the sky," she said.
"It just seems to be getting worse and worse - we're hearing 'bang, bang, bangs' going off."
Several hours after the fire was first reported, Ms Walton filmed the scene with thick black smoke continuing to fill the sky two roads away from her family's home.
Harp Mann, who lives nearby, said he had been told to stay indoors and that it was a "large incident".
He said all roads leading to the Tesco roundabout had been shut.
