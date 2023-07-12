Radlett: Pedestrian in 80s killed after being struck by car
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian in her 80s was killed after being hit by a car.
A woman was struck by a gold Vauxhall Grandland in Radlett, near Watford.
She was taken from the scene, on Watling Street, to hospital where she died.
Hertfordshire Police have asked for witnesses to the incident, which took place near Kitswell Way at about 13:30 BST on Tuesday, to contact them.
