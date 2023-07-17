Dog-spooked deer rescued from fence in Sandy
- Published
A "distressed" deer that got tangled in a fence after being spooked by a dog has been rescued.
Alex Palmer was walking his pet dog Penny near Sandy, Bedfordshire, on Sunday when it startled the muntjac deer and "bolted".
He was unable to free the animal so called for help on Facebook groups and used the what3words app when the fire service replied.
They managed to free the deer, which then bounded off into a field.
Mr Palmer said he made several attempts to release the deer, but it was being wedged "further and further in".
Knowing the only way to rescue it was to cut the fence, he asked for help - and when the fire service arrived it took just 10 minutes to free.
"The deer happily jumped into the adjacent field and looked to get away with some grazes and a few missing clumps of fur," he said.
It was "not your normal Sunday evening walk", Mr Palmer added.