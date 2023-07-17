Leah Williamson's Newport Pagnell mural restored to former glory
A mural commemorating England women's football captain has been restored by the original artist after a crowdfunding effort by the community.
The artwork depicting Leah Williamson appeared on three walls of Farm Garages in her hometown of Newport Pagnell after last year's Euros success.
In May it was partly whitewashed after an unknown painter offered to "tidy it up".
Disappointed locals quickly raised £1,000 to have the image restored.
Marc Silver, from the street art company MurWalls, created the original mural after a request from BBC Three Counties Radio.
The artwork, he said, was intended to not only be a tribute to the England women's football team, but also a gift to the people of Williamson's hometown.
He told the radio station he was "shocked" when his work was covered in white paint, but it was "nice to see the community come together".
A crowdfunding page seeking £1,000 to restore the painting was created shortly after it was partly removed.
The creator of the page said "something snapped" when she saw mural had been covered and she contacted the garage owners to see if she could help.
She said: "I can't thank all the people who donated enough and the artist for coming and doing it again."
The new restoration is similar to the original. However, MurWalls have used a different portrait of Leah and the words "made in Newport Paggers" are now written next to her.
Newport Pagnell councillor and deputy chair Binta Bah-Pokawa said the new mural was "wonderful", adding: "I think it's even better than the one before."
Williamson will miss the World Cup, which starts this week, following an injury to her anterior cruciate knee ligament. Millie Bright is taking the armband in her absence.
