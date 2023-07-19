Luton: Skyline Place fire sees residents evacuated
About 120 people were evacuated after a fire in a block of flats.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to an address in the Skyline Place complex on Oxford Road, Luton, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
The fire service said no-one was hurt in the blaze, which was "largely contained" to one flat.
Most of the residents were allowed to return home later, although some have spent the night at temporary accommodation.
A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
