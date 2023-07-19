Man stopped in Luton with £2.5m worth of drugs arrested

Drugs found by police in LutonBedfordshire Police
The drugs, were found by police, in a vehicle in Luton

A man has been arrested after being found with 25 kilos (55 lbs) of Class A drugs worth an estimated £2.5m.

Bedfordshire Police said it stopped a vehicle on Bedford Road, Luton, "due to recent intelligence reports".

Officers said they carried out a search of the vehicle, when it found the drugs, with a "potential street value of £2.5m", along with an offensive weapon.

The man in his 40s is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' court later.

