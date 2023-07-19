Man stopped in Luton with £2.5m worth of drugs arrested
A man has been arrested after being found with 25 kilos (55 lbs) of Class A drugs worth an estimated £2.5m.
Bedfordshire Police said it stopped a vehicle on Bedford Road, Luton, "due to recent intelligence reports".
Officers said they carried out a search of the vehicle, when it found the drugs, with a "potential street value of £2.5m", along with an offensive weapon.
The man in his 40s is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' court later.
