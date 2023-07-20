Standon Calling: Thousands expected at 2023 festival

Standon Calling festival 2022.Giulia Spadafora
Standon Calling runs from 20 to 23 July and features a "diverse and eclectic" line-up, organisers said

About 17,000 festival-goers are due to descend on the Hertfordshire countryside as a major music returns.

Standon Calling runs from 20 to 23 July and includes Years & Years, Bloc Party, Self Esteem, Melanie C and the Human League.

Organisers described this year's line-up as "diverse and eclectic", with more than 50% of acts female or non-binary.

They warned visitors hoping to travel by train to check timetables because of planned industrial action.

Giulia Spadafora
The event has grown rapidly over the years

The festival had its origins in a garden party for about 40 people in 2001. By 2008 it had grown to an event for 2,500 people.

After a break during the Covid pandemic, it returned in 2021 but had to be cancelled during its final day due to serious flooding.

A spokesman said: "It still hasn't been the easiest year for festivals with everyone dealing with the cost of the living, so it's great to see such a strong turn out and to see the festival continue to grow and evolve.

"Standon attracts such a broad cross-section of the local community and people are traveling from further and further afield each year."

The 2021 festival was abandoned on its last day due to flooding but some made the most of it

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.