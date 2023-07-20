Standon Calling: Thousands expected at 2023 festival
About 17,000 festival-goers are due to descend on the Hertfordshire countryside as a major music returns.
Standon Calling runs from 20 to 23 July and includes Years & Years, Bloc Party, Self Esteem, Melanie C and the Human League.
Organisers described this year's line-up as "diverse and eclectic", with more than 50% of acts female or non-binary.
They warned visitors hoping to travel by train to check timetables because of planned industrial action.
The festival had its origins in a garden party for about 40 people in 2001. By 2008 it had grown to an event for 2,500 people.
After a break during the Covid pandemic, it returned in 2021 but had to be cancelled during its final day due to serious flooding.
A spokesman said: "It still hasn't been the easiest year for festivals with everyone dealing with the cost of the living, so it's great to see such a strong turn out and to see the festival continue to grow and evolve.
"Standon attracts such a broad cross-section of the local community and people are traveling from further and further afield each year."
