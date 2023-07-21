Maids Moreton killer Ben Field was 'never considered for vicar training'
- Published
The diocese where a murderer attended church has clarified some details presented in a TV crime drama.
BBC series The Sixth Commandment tells the story of respected teacher Peter Farquhar, who was murdered in October 2015 by Ben Field.
Field was depicted as a warden at Stowe Parish Church in Buckinghamshire - and a trainee vicar.
The Diocese of Oxford confirmed that Field was "never considered for ordination training".
It added that the programme was a "fine memorial" to the victims.
Ben Field appeared to be a very religious young man but he duped two vulnerable pensioners - Mr Farquhar and his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin - by manipulating them into fake relationships and then getting them to change their wills.
Field is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Mr Farquhar in Maids Moreton. He was found not guilty of plotting to kill Miss Moore-Martin - but admitted defrauding her.
In the facts and corrections section of its website, the diocese said Field was never considered for ordination training, but did hope to attend a Bishops Advisory Panel (BAP) at which he would be considered for training.
It also confirmed that Field first joined the congregation at St Mary's in Stowe in 2013 and was elected Parochial Church Council (PCC) secretary by the congregation in September 2014. He was confirmed in November 2015.
He later became a deputy warden at the church, which is not a formal office in the Church of England and has no legal definition.
The diocese added that the case had been a "hugely difficult ordeal for all those affected" and it was "inclined to agree" with the Guardian's review of the series that it "stands as a fine memorial to Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin".
A statement on its website said it was an "extraordinary and unusual case".
"[Field] made a pretence of being a committed Christian and gained the confidence of the people of Stowe Parish Church and then, to quote his own words, "I'm gonna become a vicar … just because I can outmanoeuvre the Church," it said.
After Field's sentencing, the diocese carried out a learning lessons review, which found that both the Church of England, and wider society, needed to be "ever more vigilant of those who can be made vulnerable by the likes of Ben Field, simply because they are elderly or lonely".
Reviewer, Dr Adi Cooper, made 13 recommendations under seven themes for improving safeguarding awareness and prevention.
They included the need for volunteers to be supported and monitored, the screening of people exploring ordained ministry with greater use of psychological testing - and developing the assessment of a candidate's relationships and emotional capability, Dr Cooper wrote.
The Sixth Commandment started on BBC One at 21:00 BST on 17 July and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830