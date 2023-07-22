Bedford Borough leisure centre operator's contract not renewed
- Published
A charity that runs eight leisure services has not had its council contract automatically extended.
Fusion Lifestyle manages an athletic stadium, fitness centres, mountain centre and swimming pools on behalf of Bedford Borough Council.
Bedford's Oasis Beach Pool, also in its portfolio, was described as being like "Chernobyl", during lockdown in 2020.
A spokeswoman for Fusion said it was in regular contact with the council and was waiting for further information.
The process to find a new operator will start in August.
Fusion also runs Bedford International Athletic Stadium, Blue Peris Mountain Centre (owned by the council and based in Wales), John Bunyan Sports and Fitness, Kempston Outdoor Centre, Kempston Pool, Mowsbury Golf and Squash Centre, and Robinson Pools and Fitness.
The council said the evaluation period should be concluded by October, with the next operator in place from 1 February.
Sarah Hall, chief officer for regulatory services and culture, told the Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee: "Fusion Lifestyle have been informed that we don't intend to trigger the clause in the contract that would allow the contract to be extended beyond that expiry date [31 January]."
It was planning "to commission an interim leisure provider for all of the sites to take effect from February 1, 2024", she said.
Its contract would be for two years, with an option to extend it for up to three more years, in multiples of 12 months at the council's discretion.
Ms Hall said she expected a number of bids to come forward.
"We'll work with them [Fusion] throughout this process to ensure that we have a smooth transition into our new contract," she added.
Fusion said: "Our contract in Bedford is drawing to the end of its agreed term.
"We are in regular contact with the council and are waiting for further information from them on their leisure strategy moving forwards."
