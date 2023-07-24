High Wycombe man Andrew Francis found guilty of murdering John Brackin, 91
A man has been found guilty of killing a 91-year-old man who was seriously injured during a burglary.
Andrew Francis, 46, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, had denied the murder of John Brackin Snr, who was attacked at his home in Cedar Terrace last November.
Francis had admitted to burglary at Mr Brackin's house on 19 November. The victim died a week after the break-in.
The defendant will be sentenced at a later date.
Thames Valley Police said Mr Brackin was in his High Wycombe home at about 15:10 GMT when Francis forced his way in.
He took an "unknown amount of money and jewellery", some of which has still not been recovered.
Mr Brackin was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on 26 November.
When Francis was arrested on 24 November, he assaulted a police officer while in custody.
He was originally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent but this was replaced by a murder charge when Mr Brackin died.
Francis had previously pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to burglary, criminal damage, and assault on an emergency worker.
The force said Mr Brackin should have been "safe" in his home but when Francis discovered he was in the property he decided to "murder John rather than leave".
Det Ch Insp Will Crowther, said it was "a very sad case".
"Francis pulled out the phone cables in John's house to prevent him being able to call for help," he said.
He added Mr Brackin's family have been devastated by his death.
