Sandon postman rushed to hospital after 'swallowing spider'
- Published
A postman was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties after apparently swallowing a spider in his sleep.
Chris Cowsley, from Sandon in Hertfordshire, who woke up choking at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, said: "I thought I was going to die."
Unable to breathe he called 999 and when an ambulance arrived the paramedic told him, "I think you've swallowed a spider", Mr Cowsley said.
He was treated at Lister Hospital in Stevenage before being allowed home.
Mr Cowsley said when he woke up choking, "I get up, I try and cough, try and do all sorts - I can't do anything - my breathing's getting more restricted".
"I picked up the phone and dialed 999," he said. "The poor lady on the other end of the phone, I don't know how she understood what I was saying as I was retching and having to gulp and gasp for air.
"The paramedics turned up - looked in my mouth - hooked me up to machines - and the first thing he said was, 'I think you've swallowed a spider'.
"I thought that's a random thing to come out with.
"He said the speed that it's come on... you haven't done anything, you've been sleeping... and he said it's obviously bitten your uvula on the way down."
He was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage where doctors put in a saline drip, and gave him antibiotics and steroids, he said.
After several hours he saw an ear, nose and throat specialist.
"He wanted to make doubly sure there was nothing else wrong so he got one of those little cameras and stuck it up my nose."
Mr Cowsley said the doctor told him his throat was no longer swollen and he could go home.
He said the doctor was not certain what had caused his problems but thought the paramedic was probably right.
Asked where the spider might be now, he said: "They did suggest that I might pass it.
"I went out and bought those insect repellents and put them all around the house - I'm not having that anymore."
He said he was very grateful to everyone who had helped him.
"I just really wanted to thank the paramedics and all the team at Lister because I think they could well have saved my life," he added.