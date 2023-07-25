Hundreds waiting 18 months for community paediatrics in parts of Hertfordshire
Hundreds of children have been waiting more than 18 months to see a community paediatrician.
Children are referred if they are suspected of having various conditions including autism, dyspraxia and ADHD.
Hertfordshire County Council heard 497 children in east and north Hertfordshire have been waiting for 18 months or longer.
Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board said a "recovery plan" was being developed.
Another 970 children have been waiting more than 65 weeks, just more than 16 months, the Health Scrutiny Committee was told on Wednesday.
Matt Webb, from the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, told the committee that community paediatrics was facing problems nationally.
A plan was being developed for "a more lasting and sustainable change" while also reducing the backlog, he said.
