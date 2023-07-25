Luton pothole repairs leave van driver unable to access drive
- Published
A driver says he can no longer get his van off his driveway after pothole repairs left a road level raised.
Gary Baker, from Luton, said council workmen raised the tarmac surface on Sarum Road so he cannot leave his drive without scraping his van.
He said the driveway has been there for 30 years and he had not experienced access issues before.
The authority said it was working on the problem and further changes would be made in the coming days.
Mr Baker said: "There were was some potholes in the road, the council's been out and done the potholes, which is great, but they've put the tarmac too high and now I can't get my van in, the front of my van scrapes on the road.
"My brother-in-law brought his Vauxhall round and you can't even get the car off the driveway."
He brought the problem to the attention of The JVS Show on BBC Three Counties Radio, who contacted the council.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The authority said: "We are looking into the issue, it appears from the photographs that the vehicle has been lowered, however we need to undertake a survey of the area to determine whether the new levels confirm to highway standards.
"If they do not we will remedy."
Mr Baker said that although his van had been modified, the front was no lower than a standard car and told presenter Jonathan Vernon-Smith he believed the road was now up to 5cm (2inches) higher than it should be.
The council has adapted the pavement, but he can only drive his van on and off at a very specific angle, he said.
After another visit, "they're going to take a patch off curb to curb, full width of the road, and re-do it", Mr Baker added.
Workers told him the driveway could be "too steep", but "the driveway's been there for 30 years," he added.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830