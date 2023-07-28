Luton front garden by roundabout crashed into twice
A family whose front garden has been crashed into twice said they have been left scared after a second incident.
Sayqa Nawaz's car and wall was badly damaged when two cars collided on a roundabout outside their home on St Margaret's Avenue, Luton, on Wednesday.
She said the "roundabout is misguiding" and was a "hazard more than a safety roundabout".
Luton Borough Council, who are in charge of the road, has been approached for comment.
Footage, of the incident, shared on Facebook shows a red vehicle driving over the roundabout and a second blue car hitting it.
The vehicles then come to a stop in Ms Nawza's front garden.
Bedfordshire Police said it was called at 20:20 BST on Wednesday to an incident involving two vehicles.
"One person suffered slight injuries and went to hospital to be checked over, and one person was reported for having no insurance and driving without due care and attention", a spokeswoman said.
Ms Nawaz, a mother of four, told BBC Three Counties Radio she heard a loud bang.
"We could have been out in the driveway - in and out of the car.
"Anyone could have been walking past, as it's a main road.
"It's pretty scary that this has happened for the second time in less than two years, it's quite dangerous for kids.
"That roundabout is misguiding, it's a hazard more than a safety roundabout."
She said she wants the council to make improvements to the area.
"They need to put something else in there so that people know they need to stop."
Asima Parveen, who lives opposite, said cars had crashed into her back garden in 2012 and 2013.
"This road is so busy, everyone is driving so fast, it's so silly."
She said the roundabout "needs to be raised because nobody stops."
"It's very, very dangerous. It doesn't work, right now it doesn't work.
"At least once, or twice a month, there's an accident on this road, literally cars crashing into each other, it's really, really bad."
