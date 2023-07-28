Hertfordshire police seize cannabis worth £3.5m from van

Drugs found in a van in HertfordshireHertfordshire Constabulary
Cannabis worth more than £3.5m was seized from a van

A 55-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences after police found cannabis worth £3.5m in the back of a van on the A1.

Hertfordshire Police stopped the vehicle near Stevenage on 20 July.

When officers searched it they found more than 350kg (55 stone) of cannabis.

Simon Stone, of Smallford in St Albans, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis), possession of class A drugs (cocaine) and driving offences.

He has appeared at Hatfield Remand Court where he was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at St Albans Crown Court on 22 August.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.