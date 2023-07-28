Carol Morgan: Pensioners in court in connection with 1981 murder

Carol Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument and found at her shop in Linslade near Leighton Buzzard

Two people including the husband of a Bedfordshire shopkeeper killed in 1981 have appeared in court over her death.

The body of Carol Morgan, who was aged 36, was found in her shop Morgan's Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, on 13 August 1981.

Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, appeared at Luton Crown Court accused of conspiracy to murder.

The pair, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, were bailed until a plea hearing on 29 August.

Mr Morgan and his second wife were arrested on Tuesday as part of a cold case investigation, launched in 2018.

Carol Morgan had been repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy weapon, police said.

Carol Morgan was found at Morgan's Store on Finch Crescent, now called The Corner Shop

